Jayhawk Fine Chemicals and ChemPacific Collaborate on Supply Chain Security for Specialty Anhydrides

Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation and ChemPacific Corporation announce a new supply chain collaboration for specialty anhydrides essential to epoxy and polyimide applications.

The pairing combines Jayhawk’s expertise in dianhydride synthesis with ChemPacific’s core competencies and knowledge of the complex Chinese supply chain. Under the collaboration, ChemPacific will manufacture select products exclusively for Jayhawk. Recent events in China and in the global economy have called into question the accessibility of critical raw materials and intermediates from manufacturers subject to greater safety and environmental examinations.

“The Chinese supply chain has been shaken to its core,” says Borys Schafran, VP Sales & Marketing at Jayhawk. “Any manufacturer, regardless of their proximity to affected districts, is now subject to heightened scrutiny, especially for products critical to distant markets.” Tony Liang, VP of Operations and Co-Founder of ChemPacific, adds, “We want to assure our customers that recent events in China have not impacted our production or supply chain capabilities, nor do we anticipate any such disruption in the near future. ChemPacific, being a US company with assets in Southern China, is in compliance with all applicable Chinese provincial and countrywide regulations. The collaboration with Jayhawk enables us to extend this assurance to other critical supply chains.” Through their combined efforts, Jayhawk and ChemPacific intend to minimize risks and create a reliable one-stop shop for specialty anhydrides essential to the expanding requirements of global customers.

Source: https://www.jayhawkchem.com/