Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization, today announced it has named Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia.

For the past 25 years Dr. Bishop has played critical roles in the rise and transformation of Malvern Panalytical in her position as Commercial Director where she was responsible for global sales. Malvern merged with Panalytical in 2017. Prior to that, she served as Export Sales Manager at Applied Biosystems (now Life Technologies) for eight years.

We are very fortunate to secure the services of someone with such deep experience and proven success in the specific materials characterization markets in which we work. She is an exceptional people manager, a good strategist who manages by building very strong personal connections. Preston Hendrix, President, Micromeritics

Hendrix added that Dr. Bishop is the ideal candidate to grow Micromeritics ever expanding global footprint.

Dr. Bishop earned her B.Sc. and Ph.D. in chemistry at Sheffield Hallam University.