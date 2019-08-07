Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization, today announced it has named Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia.

For the past 25 years Dr. Bishop has played critical roles in the rise and transformation of Malvern Panalytical in her position as Commercial Director where she was responsible for global sales. Malvern merged with Panalytical in 2017. Prior to that, she served as Export Sales Manager at Applied Biosystems (now Life Technologies) for eight years.

We are very fortunate to secure the services of someone with such deep experience and proven success in the specific materials characterization markets in which we work. She is an exceptional people manager, a good strategist who manages by building very strong personal connections.

Preston Hendrix, President, Micromeritics

Hendrix added that Dr. Bishop is the ideal candidate to grow Micromeritics ever expanding global footprint.

Dr. Bishop earned her B.Sc. and Ph.D. in chemistry at Sheffield Hallam University.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2019, August 07). Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia. AZoM. Retrieved on August 07, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51862.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia". AZoM. 07 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51862>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51862. (accessed August 07, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2019. Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran Dr. Jane Bishop, General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia. AZoM, viewed 07 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51862.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »