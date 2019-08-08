Optel Software Exhibits with WKK Distribution Ltd. at NEPCON Asia

Optel Software, a global provider of smart software solutions for the electronics assembly industry, will exhibit with Wong’s Kong King Int’l (Holdings) LTD. (WKK Distribution Ltd.) in Booth 1J65 at the NEPCON ASIA (NEPCON SOUTH CHINA) Show, scheduled to take place Aug. 28-30, 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in China. WKK represents Optel Software.

Together with WKK, Optel will demonstrate its smart and mobile software solutions for scheduling, dispatching, tracking, monitoring and controlling production in a paperless electronics manufacturing factory.

Optel Software is a global provider of innovative MES solutions for the electronics assembly industry. The company’s flagship product, Optel, provides a fully integrated, modular shop floor control system for productivity improvement, materials management, traceability and quality management.

Optel’s integrated offering is supported by the company’s extensive application experience to help electronics assembly manufacturers achieve their productivity, cost and quality goals.

Source: http://www.optelco.com/