Delivering Complete Aseptic Vial Handling Solutions

SP Scientific (Warminster, PA, USA) announces the signing of a new partnership agreement with Lab-i-DOSiTECNO Pharma Technologies (Barcelona, Spain) enabling both companies to offer complete aseptic vial and syringe fill-finish lines lines for Injectable, Ophthalmic & Oral Products in Liquid and Powder Form.

This new global partnership brings together best in class freeze drying and vial washing/sterilizing technologies from SP Scientific with the advanced and comprehensive vial and syringe filling capabilities of Lab-i-DOSiTECNO.

The geographic synergies of SP Scientific and Lab-iDosiTECNO working together will enable us to provide outstanding local support throughout North America and Europe, significantly broadening the reach of both partners. Oriol Casòliva, CEO, Lab-i-DOSiTECNO

Brian Larkin, CEO of SP Scientific added, “In addition, for those who prefer to work with a single supplier for full lines, this new partnership enables us to provide and support these customers with top quality, highly productive aseptic fill-finish line solutions".

Biopharmaceutical products are often frozen and then thawed, freeze-dried to be rehydrated when needed, or encapsulated in liquid form without being touched by the atmosphere. The container that holds the medicine during transportation through a variety of global climates, and how it is filled, is therefore critical to product integrity. SP Scientific, in partnership with Lab-i-DOSiTECNO, now leads the way in the development and manufacture of complete aseptic vial fill-finish lines offering the broadest lyophilization range available today covering cycle development, stability, pilot and clinical batch production, through to full aseptic manufacturing and commercial production batches.

