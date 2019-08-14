Delivering Complete Aseptic Vial Handling Solutions

SP Scientific (Warminster, PA, USA) announces the signing of a new partnership agreement with Lab-i-DOSiTECNO Pharma Technologies (Barcelona, Spain) enabling both companies to offer complete aseptic vial and syringe fill-finish lines lines for Injectable, Ophthalmic & Oral Products in Liquid and Powder Form.

This new global partnership brings together best in class freeze drying and vial washing/sterilizing technologies from  SP Scientific with the advanced and comprehensive vial and syringe filling capabilities of Lab-i-DOSiTECNO.

The geographic synergies of SP Scientific and Lab-iDosiTECNO working together will enable us to provide outstanding local support throughout North America and Europe, significantly broadening the reach of both partners.

Oriol Casòliva, CEO, Lab-i-DOSiTECNO

Brian Larkin, CEO of SP Scientific added, “In addition, for those who prefer to work with a single supplier for full lines, this new partnership enables us to provide and support these customers with top quality, highly productive aseptic fill-finish line solutions".

Biopharmaceutical products are often frozen and then thawed, freeze-dried to be rehydrated when needed, or encapsulated in liquid form without being touched by the atmosphere.  The container that holds the medicine during transportation through a variety of global climates, and how it is filled, is therefore critical to product integrity.  SP Scientific, in partnership with Lab-i-DOSiTECNO, now leads the way in the development and manufacture of complete aseptic vial fill-finish lines offering the broadest lyophilization range available today covering cycle development, stability, pilot and clinical batch production, through to full aseptic manufacturing and commercial production batches.

For further information on complete aseptic vial handling solutions please find out more on  www.spscientific.com/penntech

