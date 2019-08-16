Moldex3D Partners with Wittmann Battenfeld on LSR Injection Molding and Smart Manufacturing

CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D), the leading provider of engineering simulation solutions for the plastics industry, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wittmann Battenfeld, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of plastics processing equipment on July 5, to collaborate on new innovations in liquid silicone rubber (LSR) injection molding and accelerating the path to smart design and manufacturing. The MoU was signed on behalf of Moldex3D by Dr. Rong-Yeu Chang, CEO and on behalf of Wittmann Battenfeld by Mr. David Chen, President of Wittmann Battenfeld Taiwan.

The MoU is aimed at bringing together both parties’ extensive knowledge and technical expertise to advance the role of simulation in LSR injection molding. As part of the partnership, Moldex3D has acquired state-of-the-art LSR injection molding equipment, including SmartPower 90/350 UNILOG B8 from Wittmann Battenfeld and LSR Dosing System from ELMET. By applying Moldex3D simulations, engineers will obtain new insights into the LSR cold runner, mold design and process dynamics to improve part quality and reduce cycle time. Through this innovative partnership, Moldex3D and Wittmann Battenfeld will enable manufacturers to more seamlessly integrate virtual and real worlds, transforming production performance and productivity.

“We are very excited to expand our cooperation with Moldex3D in special molding processes, especially LSR molding. Furthermore, the integration of mold filling simulation and machine characterization is fully aligned with our vision of digitalizing the physical manufacturing world, enabling manufacturing companies to work smarter and better based on digital simulations.”, said Mr. Wolfgang Roth, Manager Applications Engineering at Wittmann Battenfeld. “The MoU with Wittmann Battenfeld represents an important milestone toward smart design and manufacturing,” said Dr. Rong-Yeu Chang, CEO, Moldex3D. “By leveraging on each other’s strengths and capabilities, together, Moldex3D and Wittmann Battenfeld will create a total solution for our mutual customers to ensure the success of injection molding.

Source: http://www.moldex3d.com/en/