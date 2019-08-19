Optimised SWIR Imaging Camera

The FLIR A6260 camera sets a new standard for research grade Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) imaging cameras.

Combining high-speed performance with fully customizable features, the FLIR A6260 offers improved sensitivity and linearity across the full dynamic range, making it ideal for radiometry and temperature calibrated applications. The FLIR A6260 records full-frame data at 180 fps and can be synchronized with other instruments enabling precision stop-action recording of high-speed events.

The camera is equipped with a high-performance Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) detector optimized to the 0.9 – 1.7 µm or 0.6 – 1.7 µm SWIR wavebands, which produces crisp 640 x 512- pixel images. The A6260 sensor includes three user selectable gain states offering a 75x gain factor, making it an exceptionally flexible tool for imaging both bright objects and low light scenes.

Additional features of the FLIR A6260 include adjustable frame rates and triggering as well as user or factory calibration to measure temperatures above 400°C.

For further information on the FLIR A6260 camera please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/products/a6260/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FLIR Systems. (2019, August 19). Optimised SWIR Imaging Camera. AZoM. Retrieved on August 19, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51946.

  • MLA

    FLIR Systems. "Optimised SWIR Imaging Camera". AZoM. 19 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51946>.

  • Chicago

    FLIR Systems. "Optimised SWIR Imaging Camera". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51946. (accessed August 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    FLIR Systems. 2019. Optimised SWIR Imaging Camera. AZoM, viewed 19 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51946.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

More Content from FLIR Systems

See all content from FLIR Systems