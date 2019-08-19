Optimised SWIR Imaging Camera

The FLIR A6260 camera sets a new standard for research grade Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) imaging cameras.

Combining high-speed performance with fully customizable features, the FLIR A6260 offers improved sensitivity and linearity across the full dynamic range, making it ideal for radiometry and temperature calibrated applications. The FLIR A6260 records full-frame data at 180 fps and can be synchronized with other instruments enabling precision stop-action recording of high-speed events.

The camera is equipped with a high-performance Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) detector optimized to the 0.9 – 1.7 µm or 0.6 – 1.7 µm SWIR wavebands, which produces crisp 640 x 512- pixel images. The A6260 sensor includes three user selectable gain states offering a 75x gain factor, making it an exceptionally flexible tool for imaging both bright objects and low light scenes.

Additional features of the FLIR A6260 include adjustable frame rates and triggering as well as user or factory calibration to measure temperatures above 400°C.

For further information on the FLIR A6260 camera please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/products/a6260/.