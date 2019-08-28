Affordable Methane Detection Camera for Gas Inspection Professionals

The GF77 from FLIR Systems is an affordable, handheld methane detection camera that allows inspection professionals to actually see invisible methane leaks and other industrial gases at natural gas power plants, renewable energy production facilities, industrial plants, and other locations along a natural gas supply chain. Using the GF77, leaks can now be more quickly identified which helps better protect the environment, avoid product losses and create a safer work environment.

The GF77 is spectrally filtered to optimally visualize methane gas. Spectral targeting improves visualization, while also reducing false negatives from gases that absorb in other wavelengths. This innovative optical gas imaging camera also offers many unique and proven features, such as 1-Touch Level/Span. With a quick tap on the screen, 1-Touch Level/Span automatically improves contrast between the gas compound and the background scene, further minimizing false detection and strengthening confidence. And for very low-contrast situations, the GF77 offers FLIR-patented High Sensitivity Mode (HSM) to accentuate plume movement.

Based upon the award-winning design of the FLIR-Series camera platform, the GF77 incorporates a sensitive uncooled detector enabling it to provide methane gas detection capability at roughly half the price of cooled gas inspection thermal cameras. This means a wider range of companies across the oil and gas industry will be able to reduce emissions and ensure a safer work environment for more of their personnel. With the affordable price point lowering the barrier to entry, more professionals can access the technology to help keep them safe, saving companies time and money.

With the GF77, inspection professionals can also organize their findings in the field using the camera’s built-in voice annotation, GPS tagging, customizable work folders, and Wi-Fi connections for video streaming or sharing.

To learn more about the GF77, please visit FLIR.com/GF77.