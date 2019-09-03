Planetary Ball Mills – High-Performance All-Rounders in Routine Laboratory Work

FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line

FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line are ideally suited for fast, loss-free fine grinding of hard, medium-hard, soft, brittle, tough and moist materials. They process samples from a few milligrams up to several kilograms, achieve finenesses of less than 1 μm, are absolutely reliable, very comfortable to use, easy to clean and guarantee a safe clamping of the grinding bowls. Depending on the fineness required, the grinding can be performed dry, in suspension or in inert gas. In addition to comminution, Planetary Mills can be used for mixing and homogenising of emulsions and pastes or for mechanical alloying and activation in material research.

Your Advantages with the Planetary Mills Classic Line

Fast grinding to below 1 µm

Up to 800 rpm

Safe clamping of the bowls with the Safe-Lock-System

Simple, ergonomic handling and easy cleaning

Grinding bowls and balls in 7 different materials available to avoid undesired abrasion

Consistent reproducibility

Long, reliable service life even under continuous, heavy duty usage

Reproducible Grinding Results and Absolutely Safe Grinding Bowl Clamping

Fast and reliable: The practical Safe-Lock-System

Especially convenient for exact, reproducibility and grinding of smallest sample amounts is the electronic timer: adjustable to the second and a programmable reversing feature. The Safe-Lock System, which is delivered with a torque wrench, enables simple and safe clamping of the grinding bowls - absolutely risk-free.

Choose According to Your Needs

Five different models of FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line are available! You can choose between different rotational speeds, feed sizes up to 10 mm, with 1 to 4 working stations for different sample quantities of 0.5 ml – 900 ml. Select the perfect Planetary Ball Mill for your application from the unique FRITSCH Planetary Ball Mills range.

Learn how you get optimal sample preparation for first-rate analysis for example of particle size or XRF-analysis of a homogeneous sample to avoid analysis errors. Become familiar with the wide range of FRITSCH Planetary Mills and the different materials and sizes of the grinding bowls and balls available.

Your Application – Our Solution

Finding the perfect solution for your application is easy: At www.fritsch-international.com/solution you can browse our extensive application database. You simply select according to your industry, product group, product or method of analysis and the matching FRITSCH application reports and videos will be displayed. It’s worth to have a look!

