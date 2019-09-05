Bruker Introduces New D8 DISCOVER Plus X-Ray Diffraction Solutions

At the Japan Analytical Scientific Instruments Show (JASIS), Bruker today announced the release of new D8 DISCOVER PlusTM X-ray diffraction (XRD) solutions, featuring the new non-coplanar arm and the MONTEL PlusTM X-ray optics.

D8 DISCOVER Plus with non-coplanar arm and MONTEL Plus optics

The new non-coplanar arm allows the D8 DISCOVER Plus to perform in-plane diffraction measurements with unparalleled accuracy and ease-of-use. In combination with the patented Automated Torque ControlTM technology of the ATLASTM goniometer, the non-coplanar arm sets a new benchmark for in-plane diffraction.

For successful in-plane diffraction on ultra-thin layers, the key to success is a highly parallel and intense X-ray beam, which is provided by theunique Bruker IμSTM X-ray source with the new MONTEL Plus optics. The D8 DISCOVER Plus with the non-coplanar arm andMONTEL Plusoptics increasesmeasured intensities by up to one order of magnitude, resulting in best data quality for new insights into structural properties.

The D8 DISCOVER Plus also comes with the latest X-ray detector technology, including LYNXEYE XE-T, the strip detector with the highest available energy resolution, or the market leading multi-mode Hybrid Photon Counting (HPC) detector EIGER2 R 500K, bothoffering unmatched capabilities for various analytical tasks in materials research.

The D8 DISCOVER Plus offers compatibility with other D8 family components. It features DIFFRAC. DAVINCI for real-time component recognition, as well as DIFFRAC.SNAP-LOCK for alignment-free exchange of system subunits without tools.

“With the introduction of the new D8 DISCOVER Plus X-ray diffraction solutions with non-coplanar arm and MONTEL Plus optics, Bruker once again sets standards in XRD instrumentation. The D8 DISCOVER Plusis designed to deliver high accuracy results over a broad range of applications in structure analysis, for all kinds of materials from powders in the pharmaceutical industry to crystalline structures in thin-layer devices,” stated Dr. Martin Zimmermann, Bruker’s Product Manager for XRD Thin Film Solutions.

Source: https://www.bruker.com