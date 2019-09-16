Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Adds New Talent to Support Custom Manufacturing and Catalog Businesses

Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation announces the hiring of two key personnel for its expanding business:

Dr. Kevin Allegre, Research Chemist II

Kevin will develop new production processes, support continuous process improvement and troubleshoot production issues for Jayhawk’s custom manufacturing business. He joins the company after recently completing his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Kansas.

Kevin adds: “After having been a Jayhawk in Lawrence since 2010, I’m excited to continue being a Jayhawk in Galena.” Dr. Jeff Dimmit, VP Technology, strongly endorses Kevin: “His resume and doctoral work speak for themselves in terms of his qualifications, but it is his passion for chemistry and his connection to the Midwest that really shined through during the interviews. I believe he’ll be a great addition to the team.”

Dr. Vinay Mishra, Technical Development Manager

This new position is part of Jayhawk’s continuing commitment to applied technology for its catalog of made-to-order fine chemicals. Vinay will provide technical support for customers, develop new business, represent Jayhawk at industry events and educate the marketplace on the benefits of the company’s portfolio, including BTDA, the flagship dianhydride.

Vinay holds a PhD in Polymer Science and Engineering from Lehigh University. His 20+ years of technical experience covers a wide variety of polymers including epoxies, polyurethanes, acrylics and vinyl esters.

Vinay is known throughout the industry and academia as a strong leader and communicator who welcomes collaboration. Borys Schafran, VP Sales & Marketing, adds: “I’ve known Vinay for over 15 years and had the recent pleasure of working with him on an accelerator study for epoxy-anhydride cure systems. He was a very effective contributor to our webinars and video series. As soon as we heard he was available, I knew he would be a perfect fit for Jayhawk.”

Source: https://www.jayhawkchem.com/