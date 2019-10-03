Herzan’s New Active Vibration Isolation Table

Herzan LLC announces the release of the TS-C30 table—the latest innovation from the TS Series, delivering dynamic active vibration isolation (across all 6DOF) for researchers operating compact, nanoscale microscopes.

The TS-C30 is also Herzan’s most affordable active vibration isolation table available, allowing researchers to not sacrifice the performance of their vibration isolation table for the sake of fitting within their budget by selecting a passive system.

Additionally, the TS-C30 includes a variety of innovative features that are standard across the TS Series line, including: low-profile form factor, premium design, and unmatched vibration isolation performance.

Source:https://www.herzan.com