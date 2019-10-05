A Revolutionary Composite Coating Creates Fire Resistance for Decorative Outdoor Applications

HybridRED coating is a ground-breaking innovation in the composite industry. The product’s fire-resistant technology is based on ceramifying polymers.

Finnester Coatings launches a new coating product for composite applications called HybridRED. Never before has a composite product combined fire and outdoor resistance with decorativeness. The coating is especially designed for infrastructure applications, such as the energy industry, bridges and facades.

“This is a ground-breaking solution for composite applications where fire-resistance, high mechanical strength and weatherability are needed. In addition, the coating’s decorativeness makes it one of a kind in the market”, says Ari Hokkanen, CEO at Finnester Coatings.

HybridRED’s unique technology is the result of five years of research and development. The coating can be applied like a paint, but when exposed to fire, it forms a ceramic shield. Ceramification prolongs the ignition times and slows down the spread of flame.

“Due to the ceramifying technology, the coating doesn’t contain any flame retardants, so it’s nontoxic and eco-friendly, unlike most of the other fire-resistant coating products in the field”, Hokkanen says and continues:

“It protects the composite from fire, UV, weather conditions and vandalism. As a decorative solution it offers a smooth and gloss finish with a variety of colours. Ceramifying polymer backbone is the key for HybridRED’s revolutionary features.”

Composites in general have many advantages; they are lightweight, strong, and require little maintenance. They are also easy to process into various shapes in different colours. However, their biggest weakness is that they have zero tolerance against fire and therefore burn easily.

“Although fire protection can be added into composites, it means that the other key properties are lost. HybridRED coating solves these problems”, Hokkanen says.

HybridRED has now been launched in the European market. However, Finnester Coatings is getting prepared for the sales worldwide.

“There is a clear demand for fire-resistant composite applications that are safe, aesthetic and outdoor resistant”, Hokkanen says.

Case: Fireproof FRP footbridge in United Kingdom

APB Group Ltd were contracted by Lancashire County Council to replace two existing steel footbridges at Ormskirk in North West England with new fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) footbridges.

The bridges were 1 km apart but were identical 28 m spans over the railway. FRP was chosen as material because of its lightweight, low maintenance and good weather resistance. Both footbridges span over the railway and therefore, the tender documentation set requirements for protection against surface spread of flame to BS476 Part 7: Class 1.

“HybridRED was the only solution found to meet this requirement in an external environment with the additional benefits of good performance for smoke and toxicity”, says Martin Halpin, Innovation and Development Manager from APB Group Ltd.

