FLIR Systems has published an article that discusses how the Automotive Industry is adopting Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera technology to improve workplace safety, cost efficiency, equipment monitoring and leak tightness testing.

Optical Gas Imaging cameras are a proven technology for visualizing gases by utilizing the physics of often ‘invisible to the eye’ fugitive gas leaks. OGI cameras provide a quick, non-contact measurement capability that can be used in hard-to-access locations to safely detect small leaks from several meters away to larger leaks from hundreds of meters away. Unlike traditional gas sniffers and probes, which can be very time consuming to use, OGI cameras provide a complete picture of the area under study allowing for the immediate exclusion of areas not requiring actions. This generates considerable savings in terms of time and personnel. In addition, OGI cameras do not require systems to be shut down during inspection which can result in further savings.

The authors of the article discuss how a major automotive manufacturer has successfully employed a FLIR GF346 optical gas imaging camera to improve workplace safety in its metal casting operations, where potentially harmful levels of carbon monoxide (CO) can be generated. Further, the article goes on to discuss how dedicated optical gas imagers, such as the FLIR GF306 camera, are being increasingly used by automotive manufacturers to detect and visualize ammonia in nitriding operations quickly, from a safe distance, and without the need to interrupt the production process.

In addition, the article details how testing with tracer gases, detectable by OGI cameras, has proven in recent years to be a highly effective method for detecting and measuring leaks in automotive parts such as brakes, air conditioners or hydraulic valves.

To download a full copy of this article please visit http://www.flirmedia.com/technical-note-optical-gas-imaging-for-the-automotive-industry.html.