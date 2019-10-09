Mortar Grinder PULVERISETTE 2: The Universal Grinder for Every Application!

Mortar Grinder PULVERISETTE 2

Thanks to its special mode of operation, the FRITSCH Mortar Grinder PULVERISETTE 2 is the ideal universal grinder in the laboratory – for analysis, quality control and materials testing as well as for the mixing and homogenisation of pastes and creams on a laboratory scale. Its particularly gentle grinding by friction with almost no thermal load is ideal for the preparation of tablets in galenics. Using liquid nitrogen it also grinds difficult-to-mill samples with moist, fibrous or elastic structures. And the PULVERISETTE 2 is also ideally suited for mixing of solids or liquids and solids. With brief, reliably reproducible grinding and mixing times, it is loss and dust free. For a final fineness’s between 10 and 20 μm, with a feed size of 6 – 8 mm and a max. sample quantity of up to 190 ml.

Areas of application

Pharmacy, foodstuffs, chemistry, mining and metallurgy, geology and mineralogy, glass and ceramics industry, agriculture and forestry.

The FRITSCH Advantages

  • Easy setting and re-adjustment of the pestle pressure on the mortar wall – for perfect grinding.
  • The essential downward pestle pressure on the mortar bowl can quickly and easily be exactly adjusted and read off on a scale – for reliable reproducibility.
  • The optimised FRITSCH scraper kinematics, which are infinitely adjustable on three axes, ensure that the scraper is always perfectly fitted against the inner wall of the mortar bowl and to guide rising material toward the pestle – with manual re-adjustment also during grinding.
  • The large acrylic window and grinding chamber illuminated with long life LEDs to check the grinding process.
  • Simple addition of sample materials, liquids and additives during the grinding process.
  • Sturdy coating of the mortar bowl with high-quality plastic frame – particularly robust, light and with a good grip.

Large acrylic window and grinding chamber illuminated

Simple Working – Extremely Safe – Easy Cleaning!

Well-conceived details for efficient working and quick cleaning: the mortar bowl and pestle of the PULVERISETTE 2 lock in place securely thanks to their bayonet clamping with just one motion and are just as quickly removed for cleaning. The pestle pressure can also be easily adjusted during grinding. And the special FRITSCH scraper kinematics ensure that the scraper can be fi ne-tuned in height and depth and that the setting angle to the mortar bowl can be adjusted according to your material and application – all conveniently from the outside. For perfect material feeding.

For Special Applications: Practical Cryogenic Grinding

The PULVERISETTE 2 is ideally suited for cryogenic grinding, where the material to be ground is embrittled with the addition of liquid nitrogen. In this manner moist, fibrous or elastic samples such as tomatoes, rubber, synthetic resins or plants can be ground without problem in the stainless steel grinding set.

By the Way

Mortar bowls and pestles for the PULVERISETTE 2 are available in 7 different materials for contamination-free sample grinding -– for each application the suitable one and the best protection against undesired contamination!

Test the FRITSCH Mortar Grinder!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

