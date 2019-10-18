Practical Components to Exhibit Advanced Technologies at Productronica 2019

Practical Components, a leading international distributor of mechanical IC samples or “dummy” components and SMD production tools and equipment, announces that it will showcase its advanced technologies in representative AAT Aston’s exhibit at Hall A2 Stand 578 scheduled to take place November 12-15, 2019 at the New Munich Trade Fair Center in Munich, Germany.

Celebrating 22 years of participating at Productronica, Practical will showcase many innovative technologies new to the trade fair. Visitors can learn more about the company’s latest advancements, including:

New SMTA Solder Paste Test Vehicle for Miniaturized Surface Mount Technology. Optimize the stencil printing and reflow portions of SMT assembly with this SMTA test vehicle to help develop robust capabilities for components as small as 008004 and 01005 components and 0.3 mm pitch array packages.

for Miniaturized Surface Mount Technology. Optimize the stencil printing and reflow portions of SMT assembly with this SMTA test vehicle to help develop robust capabilities for components as small as 008004 and 01005 components and 0.3 mm pitch array packages. New Advanced Wafer Bumping Technology Chips, Test Vehicles and Wafers such as the MB6020 with Pad Pitches of 60/55/50/45/40/35/30/25/20μm.

such as the MB6020 with Pad Pitches of 60/55/50/45/40/35/30/25/20μm. Dummy eWLP-Wafers .4-CuPd-DC-NB 8" wafer-embedded copper pads.

.4-CuPd-DC-NB 8" wafer-embedded copper pads. Dummy CSPnl-Wafers .4-DC-SAC405 8" wafers with SAC405 ball daisy-chained 0.4 mm pitch.

.4-DC-SAC405 8" wafers with SAC405 ball daisy-chained 0.4 mm pitch. New IPC/WHMA-A-620C-S Space Addendum Kit to ensure the reliability of cable and wire harness assemblies that must survive the vibration and thermal cyclic environments getting to and operating in space.

Addendum Kit to ensure the reliability of cable and wire harness assemblies that must survive the vibration and thermal cyclic environments getting to and operating in space. WHMA-A620 Wire Harness Training Kit and Pegboard helps teach the visual, electrical and mechanical quality acceptability requirements for cable, wire and harness assemblies.

Wire Harness Training Kit and Pegboard helps teach the visual, electrical and mechanical quality acceptability requirements for cable, wire and harness assemblies. B-52 Rev B CRET Cleanliness & Residue Evaluation Test Kit

Cleanliness & Residue Evaluation Test Kit New IPC J-STD Rev F/G and IPC 7711/7721 Rework Hand Solder Training Kits

The company’s updated Website, www.practicalcomponents.com, is the comprehensive resource that is one of the most indispensable tools in electronics design and production.

Practical Components features technology that cannot be found elsewhere: dummy components that not only have the same exact materials but also are made on the same production lines as the live components. The company is unique in its ability to supply manufacturer engineering support to the unique products it supplies.

Practical Components is committed to ensuring that electronics assembly engineers and technicians have access to the latest technologies and components to remain competitive. Practical’s goal is to help companies take the next step in growing their business and qualifying their process.

Source: http://www.practicalcomponents.com