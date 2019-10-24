Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Hazardous Locations

The FLIR GFx320 Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera offers unmatched technology for visualizing fugitive hydrocarbon leaks at natural gas well sites, off-shore platforms, liquid natural gas terminals, and more.

To allow surveyors to work more confidently and safely, the GFx320 is certified to visualize small hydrocarbon leaks with the sensitivity required to meet the US EPA's OOOOa methane rule.

With its superior resolution, thermal sensitivity, and the option of a High Sensitivity Mode, the FLIR GFx320 allows surveyors to visualize leaks which can pinpoint the exact source of the emissions and begin repairs immediately. The GFx320 can also accurately measure temperatures including temperature differentials and better visual contrast for improved gas plume detection.

In addition, FLIR designed the GFx320 with ergonomic features such as the articulating LCD screen to help surveyors avoid fatigue even during all-day surveys.

To learn more about using the GFx320 in hazardous locations watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IUmJV7URxI.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FLIR. (2019, October 24). Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Hazardous Locations. AZoM. Retrieved on October 24, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52378.

  • MLA

    FLIR. "Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Hazardous Locations". AZoM. 24 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52378>.

  • Chicago

    FLIR. "Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Hazardous Locations". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52378. (accessed October 24, 2019).

  • Harvard

    FLIR. 2019. Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Hazardous Locations. AZoM, viewed 24 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52378.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

Knauer dosing pumps provide flexibility with options to deliver almost all fluids including solvents, aggressive substances, viscous oils, and even radioactive liquids.

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »