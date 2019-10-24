Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Hazardous Locations

The FLIR GFx320 Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera offers unmatched technology for visualizing fugitive hydrocarbon leaks at natural gas well sites, off-shore platforms, liquid natural gas terminals, and more.

To allow surveyors to work more confidently and safely, the GFx320 is certified to visualize small hydrocarbon leaks with the sensitivity required to meet the US EPA's OOOOa methane rule.

With its superior resolution, thermal sensitivity, and the option of a High Sensitivity Mode, the FLIR GFx320 allows surveyors to visualize leaks which can pinpoint the exact source of the emissions and begin repairs immediately. The GFx320 can also accurately measure temperatures including temperature differentials and better visual contrast for improved gas plume detection.

In addition, FLIR designed the GFx320 with ergonomic features such as the articulating LCD screen to help surveyors avoid fatigue even during all-day surveys.

To learn more about using the GFx320 in hazardous locations watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IUmJV7URxI.