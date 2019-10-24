Proceq Ultrasound Imaging Software Solution

Swiss-based Proceq SA, the global leader in inspection technology solutions, has acquired all the rights to the ultrasound inspection software InterSAFT from the University of Kassel in Germany.

Proceq and Tectus Dreamlab have been investing substantially both internally and externally into the development of software to empower inspectors. The University of Kassel has developed InterSAFT, an established software suite that facilitates the high-resolution graphic representation and analysis of ultrasonic pulse-echo measuring data. InterSAFT is a leading software tool and well-recognized within the research and specialist community.

Proceq and Tectus Dreamlab will not only roll out the software to global inspection users but will also further update and advance the codebase with new features and capabilities.

Prof. Dr. Bernd Witzigmann, Head of the Computational Electronics and Physics Group at the University of Kassel said: “In Proceq, we recognize a commercial partner who has the capability and strength to make InterSAFT even more widely available in the international market place. With this, the state-of-the-art scientific work that originated in Prof. Langenberg's group will be applied and expanded further, available as a software to both existing and new users long into the future.”

Dr. Ralph Mennicke, CEO of Proceq SA commented: “With InterSAFT, we are acquiring a software platform that opens the door to future value for inspectors using ultrasound. We leverage latest technologies to empower our customers to make faster and more accurate decisions on their assets. The acquisition of this important software is in line with our strategy of organic and acquisitive growth.”

Marcel Poser, Proceq Executive Chairman and Tectus Group CEO concluded: “At Proceq, Tectus Dreamlab and Screening Eagle, we are strategically investing into our vision of the future of asset inspection. A future that relies on intelligent software solutions and powerful sensors.”

