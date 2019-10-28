Industrial Inspection Webinars to Air in November

FLIR Systems will air two new webinars for professionals interested in the use of thermal imaging cameras for leak detection and industrial plant surveying.

The first will air on 4th November 2019 'A Solution for Gas Maintenance Problems' which will address how the oil and gas industry faces a wide range of challenges from pipe failures and equipment break-downs to invisible gas leaks. The hosts - Steve Beynon and Andy Baker of FLIR Systems will describe how the FLIR GF77 OGI camera can resolve some of these challenges faced by the oil and gas industry, thereby saving companies millions of dollars in financial, product and equipment losses.

The second webinar will air on 11th November 2019 'Precision and Efficiency Discovered'. John Reynolds of FLIR Systems will discuss the many benefits that the new T860 thermal imaging camera offers engineers tasked with surveying substation components, manufacturing equipment, or facility electro-mechanical systems.

Attendees at both these informative 45-minute webinars will have the opportunity to question the hosts in an open Q&A session at the end of their presentation.

To find out more or to register to attend these free FLIR Systems webinars please visit www.flir.eu/instruments/optical-gas-imaging/flir-gf77-webinar/ or www.flir.eu/instruments/optical-gas-imaging/webinar---the-flir-t860/.



