Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Portfolio of Handheld Raman Analyzers at IACP Annual Conference and Exposition

Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064nm Raman laser technology, is demonstrating its portfolio of analyzers – the Rigaku Progeny ResQ and Rigaku ResQ CQL this week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Chicago, Illinois in booth #5345.

The IACP Conference is a four-day event offering education and networking opportunities among more than 16,000 public safety professionals.

Based on the combination of an award-winning platform and proven performance, the Rigaku family of Raman solutions offers law enforcement an advanced method for identifying illegal drugs and other potential threats. Users can easily perform chemical analysis of powders, gels, liquids and mixtures through packaging, thus avoiding exposure to potentially hazardous substances – such as fentanyl. By utilizing 1064nm Raman technology, sample-induced fluorescence is eliminated when analyzing colored substances or through colored packaging with identification results in seconds.

In addition, visitors can see a demonstration of Rigaku’s new QuickDetect advanced automated colorimetric solution that provides detection of trace or non-visible amounts to its existing ResQ® CQL handheld Raman analyzer.

The Rigaku series of handheld Raman analyzers are supported by a global sales and support distribution team, offering 24//7 Reachback support, library updates and software upgrades for the life of the analyzer.

For more information on the ResQ CQL analyzer, please visit www.rigaku.com/handhelds.

