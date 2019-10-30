Lambient Technologies Releases 2nd Edition of the Handbook of Dielectric Analysis and Cure Monitoring

Lambient Technologies LLC, the leader in precision measurement solutions for the curing of advanced polymer materials, has released the second edition of The Handbook of Dielectric Analysis and Cure Monitoring. The Handbook is the definitive reference in the field of dielectric cure monitoring/thermoset cure monitoring/composite cure monitoring, providing real-world examples of how to use dielectric cure monitoring (DEA) instruments and sensors.

The Handbook is an in-depth guide for both new and experienced users of DEA instruments. This edition features case studies of the benefits of DEA in analyzing commonly used materials such as SMC/BMC/EMC, carbon fiber reinforced prepreg, and UV cured resins.

About the second edition

Since the release of the original Handbook of Dielectric Analysis and Cure Monitoring in 2015, we have seen growing interest in authoritative and practical information about how to use DEA to monitor the cure of thermosets and composites. The new edition illustrates how DEA can benefit applications in research and development, quality control, and manufacturing.

The handbook includes sections covering:

The fundamentals of dielectric cure monitoring

Case studies of materials

Cure Index and degree of cure

Dielectric measurements in-depth

To obtain your free copy of this useful resource on best practices for dielectric cure monitoring, please fill out the form on our website.

Source: https://lambient.com