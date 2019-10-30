Posted in | Business | 3D Printing | Events

Free Entry to Formnext 2019 with Microtrac

Formext 2019 will open its doors from November 19th to 22nd, providing interesting insights into additive manufacturing, 3D printing, selected laser sintering (SLS), selected lasermelting (SLM), powder bed fusion and much more.

Microtrac will exhibit their newest addition to their extensive portfolio, the Microtrac Sync, a particle analyser that combines laser diffraction with dynamic image analysis:

Interested? Order your voucher code for Formnext 2019 by clicking the image below. The received code can then be redeemed on the Formnext website.

We’re looking forward to your visit at our booth B94 in hall 1.11!

Source: http://www.microtrac.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Microtrac, Inc.. (2019, October 30). Free Entry to Formnext 2019 with Microtrac. AZoM. Retrieved on October 30, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52393.

  • MLA

    Microtrac, Inc.. "Free Entry to Formnext 2019 with Microtrac". AZoM. 30 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52393>.

  • Chicago

    Microtrac, Inc.. "Free Entry to Formnext 2019 with Microtrac". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52393. (accessed October 30, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Microtrac, Inc.. 2019. Free Entry to Formnext 2019 with Microtrac. AZoM, viewed 30 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52393.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Gunshot residue is carried in the cloud of smoke that is released when a gun fires. That smoke contains many particles. In this interview, Jeroen Smulders discusses the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution.

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

Knauer dosing pumps provide flexibility with options to deliver almost all fluids including solvents, aggressive substances, viscous oils, and even radioactive liquids.

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »