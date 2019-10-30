Free Entry to Formnext 2019 with Microtrac

Formext 2019 will open its doors from November 19th to 22nd, providing interesting insights into additive manufacturing, 3D printing, selected laser sintering (SLS), selected lasermelting (SLM), powder bed fusion and much more.

Microtrac will exhibit their newest addition to their extensive portfolio, the Microtrac Sync, a particle analyser that combines laser diffraction with dynamic image analysis:

Interested? Order your voucher code for Formnext 2019 by clicking the image below. The received code can then be redeemed on the Formnext website.

We’re looking forward to your visit at our booth B94 in hall 1.11!

Source: http://www.microtrac.com/