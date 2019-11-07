High Definition MWIR Cameras

Compact in design, FLIR Systems A8200sc and A8300sc MWIR cameras offer the speed and sensitivity researchers need to capture rapid thermal events and record the most accurate temperature measurements.

Incorporating cooled Indium Antimonide (InSb) detectors, the cameras produce crisp 1280 x 1280 pixel (A8200sc) or 1280 x 720 pixel (A8300sc) thermal images with very low noise. This allows these sensitive cameras to capture the finest image details making them perfect for electronics inspection, aerial thermal mapping, non-destructive material testing, and industrial R&D applications.

Operating from 3 to 5 microns, these sensitive MWIR cameras can stream crisply detailed, low-noise HD data to a PC for live image viewing and recording. The cameras also provide full user control over integration times, synchronization inputs, and window sizes.

In addition, working in snapshot mode, FLIR A8200sc and A8300sc cameras are able to capture all pixels from a scene simultaneously. This is particularly important when monitoring fast moving objects which an uncooled thermal camera cannot not image without blurring. The camera can also support faster frame rates when operating in windowing mode.

The A8200sc and A8300sc offer true “plug and play” connectivity, with standard GigE Vision® and CoaXpress™ interfaces to transmit full dynamic range digital video, and GenICam for camera control. The HD-SDI video interfaces are simultaneously active yet independently controlled allowing greater flexibility for recording and display purposes.

Both cameras are designed to work seamlessly with FLIR's powerful, yet easy to use ResearchIR Max software or with third-party software such as MathWorks® MATLAB, for intuitive viewing, recording and advanced processing of the infrared data. A Software Developers Kit is optionally available.

For further information on the A8200sc and A8300sc please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/products/a8300sc/.