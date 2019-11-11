Rigaku Demonstrates Improved Handheld LIBS Capabilities for Quality Assurance at FABTECH 2019

The Rigaku family of handheld analyzers, for use in the metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing industries, is presented at FABTECH 2019

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a leading pioneer of handheld spectroscopic analyzers, will demonstrate its latest portfolio of handheld analyzers for metal alloy analysis at FABTECH - the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event in North America - taking place November 11-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL in booth #A5005. The Rigaku family of KT laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) handheld analyzers provide an alternative for identification of a larger number of alloys – including carbon steels - in a ruggedized form factor for use in the toughest environments.

FABTECH 2019 hosts over 48,000 attendees and provides education sessions and expert-led presentations covering the latest trends and technology in metal manufacturing.

The KT Series of handheld LIBS metal analyzers provides on-the-spot identification of the most difficult alloys, including aluminum grades, with lower detection limits and the ability to analyze more alloys than traditional handheld identification methods. This includes upgraded precision for low alloy steels, stainless steels, as well as high temperature alloys and the added detection of lithium (Li). In addition, the KT-100S analyzer offers unique auto surface preparation with its Drill-Down™ feature and is considerably smaller and lighter than other handheld LIBS analyzers currently available.

Another major benefit to the user is that, because the KT Series of handheld LIBS analyzers utilizes a laser excitation source, there are minimal to no regulatory licensing requirements.

The KT-100S handheld LIBS analyzer is designed to be the ideal analytical tool for use in fabrication shops, plant environments and scrap metal yards, as evident by its MIL-STD 810G drop-test certification and IP-54 dust protection rating.

FABTECH is the ideal event at which to showcase our metal analyzers. In addition to demonstrating how manufacturers now have the ability to provide on-site certification of verification of outgoing material, they can also confirm or reestablish chain of custody of mislabeled components. Jessica Feuer, Product Manager at Rigaku Analytical Devices.

For a product demonstration, or to find out more about the capabilities of the Rigaku family of KT LIBS analyzers, attendees can visit the Rigaku Analytical Devices team in booth #5005, in the South Building, Hall A at FABTECH or visit www.rigaku.com/KT100S