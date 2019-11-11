Precision Raman: Edinburgh Instruments Ltd Announces New Partnership with Bio-Rad and Its KnowItAll Raman Spectral Identification Program

To mark the recent launch of Edinburgh Instruments new RM5 Raman Microscope, the company has today announced its partnership with Bio-Rad and its KnowItAll Raman Spectral Identification Partner Program. The partnership enables Edinburgh Instruments to give its customers access to the largest Raman Spectral Database and Raman Identification Software.

As a Bio-Rad Raman Spectral Identification Partner, Edinburgh Instruments Raman Microscope customers will receive a one-year subscription to Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Raman Identification Pro enabling them to identify spectra with patented tools that are only available from Bio-Rad. This means that when identifying unknown compounds with Raman spectroscopy, Edinburgh Instruments customers will benefit from a comprehensive, high-quality database of reference Raman spectra and advanced software technology providing a streamlined customer experience. Bio-Rad offers the largest collection of Raman spectra in the world along with fast and accurate spectral search software.

For many years our customers have been asking us for a Raman instrument that performs to the same high standard as our fluorescence instrumentation. Recently, we were proud to launch our Raman Microscope, RM5, which embodies the quality and spirit of our existing product range that our customers know and love. Our instrument is intuitive, well-engineered and with state-of-the-art performance. It is only right that we partner with the leading provider of spectral identification software. Dr Roger Fenske, Edinburgh Instruments CEO

BIO-RAD and KNOWITALL are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in certain jurisdictions.

Edinburgh Instruments is a global leader in the research, development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art spectroscopic instrumentation for over 40 years. During this time, a worldwide reputation for quality and innovation has been established. Edinburgh Instruments primarily designs and manufactures bespoke spectroscopic systems for various spectroscopy markets including Photoluminescence, Raman, UV-Vis and Transient Absorption.

Edinburgh Instruments was formed in 1971 as the first spin-out from Heriot-Watt University and the first private company on Britain's first University "Research Park”. Edinburgh Instruments (EI) is now located in purpose-built facilities just outside Edinburgh, where it employs over 100 people.

EI has an extensive global distribution network and has a highly prized reputation for the delivery of high quality, accurate instrumentation together with one to one customer service support.

In February 2013 Edinburgh Instruments Ltd was acquired by Techcomp Europe Group Ltd.

Techcomp Europe Ltd, based in the UK, comprises of a group of European companies involved in the manufacture and distribution of analytical systems, life science equipment and laboratory instruments with operations dating back to 1920.

The Group consists of Edinburgh Instruments – a leading photonics technology manufacturer, Scion Instruments – (with operations in the UK and The Netherlands) experts in Gas Chromatography and Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry, Froilabo – (with factories in France and Romania) specialising in Ultra Low Temperature technologies, Precisa – (manufacturing in Switzerland) offering a complete range of high precision metrology and weighing solutions, Dynamica – (based in the UK) that supplies a wide range of analytical and laboratory instruments and Edinburgh Sensors – (with operations in Scotland) supplying end users and OEMs with a wide range of IR Gas Detection systems.

The Group products are distributed across Europe with direct support from local factories and commercial teams; throughout Asia out of distribution operations in Hong Kong, and across Latin America from a dedicated office in Mexico City. Techcomp Europe is owned by Techcomp (Holdings) Ltd.

Researchers use spectral search/identification spectral software along with Raman spectral reference databases to identify unknown substances and verify the composition of synthesized materials in a number of applications and industries. First, precision Raman instruments measure a substance and produce a Raman spectrum, which is expressed as a graph showing a series of peaks that is specific to the sample material. Next, that spectrum is compared to a reference database of the measured spectra of known substances. If a matching spectrum is found, the material in question can be identified. Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll solutions provide search software tools, as well as the world's most extensive collection of reference spectra used in this type of analysis.

Press Enquiries: Alistair Rennie, Edinburgh Instruments, 2 Bain Square, Kirkton Campus, Livingston. EH54 7DQ. UK. Tel: +44 1506 425 300 E-mail: [email protected]