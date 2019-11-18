Edinburgh Instruments Ltd Joins Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Raman Spectral Identification Partner Program

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Edinburgh Instruments Ltd. has joined the KnowItAll Raman Spectral Identification partner program.

As a Bio-Rad Raman Spectral Identification Partner, Edinburgh Instruments Ltd. is bundling its Raman instruments with a one-year subscription to Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Raman Identification Pro, providing customers the ability to identify spectra with patented tools that are only available from Bio Rad.

“When identifying unknown compounds with Raman spectroscopy, customers will benefit from a comprehensive, high-quality database of reference Raman spectra and advanced software technology,” said Gregory M. Banik, Ph.D., Bio-Rad General Manager, Informatics. “Bio-Rad offers the largest collection of Raman spectra in the world along with fast and accurate spectral search software.”

“For many years our customers have been asking us for a Raman instrument that performs to the same high standard as our fluorescence instrumentation,” said Dr. Roger Fenske, Edinburgh Instruments CEO. “Recently, we were proud to launch our Raman Microscope, RM5, which embodies the quality and spirit of our existing product range that our customers know and love. Our instrument is intuitive, well-engineered, and with state-of-the-art performance. It is only right that we partner with the leading provider of spectral identification software.”

Partners who join Bio-Rad’s Raman Spectral Identification partner program also have the option to integrate the KnowItAll technology into their software to offer a streamlined customer experience.

BIO-RAD and KNOWITALL are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in certain jurisdictions.

Source: http://www.edinst.com/