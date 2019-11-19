Ultrasonic Flowmeters Help Reduce Drug Production Costs

Titan Enterprises reports that its Atrato and MetraFlow ultrasonic inline flowmeters are used by drug manufacturers to streamline production and reduce costs. These devices measure a liquid’s rate of flow with extraordinary levels of accuracy, helping drug manufacturers control small details that make a big difference during production.

Production of pharmaceutical drugs presents difficult challenges for process instrumentation used to monitor and optimise the process. Typically drug production processes require devices able to cope with low flow rates and constructed from ultra-pure materials so as to maintain hygienic, sterile and sanitary conditions.

The Atrato range of inline low flow flowmeters use patented ultrasonic technology, which enables it to operate with excellent accuracy over a very wide flow range (0.002 to 20 litres/ minute). The rugged, clean bore construction makes the Atrato ideal for almost any low flow application. Different models of this non-invasive flow measurement device are available for metering fluid flow from -10°C to +110°C and pressures up to 30 bar (435 psi).

The Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter was designed for customers tasked with applications that pose fluid compatibility challenges. Using patented ultrasonic technology, with a single unbroken PFA measurement tube, the MetraFlow is able to reliably operate with excellent accuracy across flow ranges from 20 to 5000 ml/min, having excellent turndown of 50:1; repeatability (+/– 0.1%); linearity and a reading accuracy of better than +/– 0.5% full scale.

For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/atrato-ultrasonic-flowmeters/ and www.flowmeters.co.uk/metraflow-non-invasive-pfa-flow-meter-the-perfect-ultra-pure-water-flowmeter/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2019, November 19). Ultrasonic Flowmeters Help Reduce Drug Production Costs. AZoM. Retrieved on November 19, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52583.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Ultrasonic Flowmeters Help Reduce Drug Production Costs". AZoM. 19 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52583>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Ultrasonic Flowmeters Help Reduce Drug Production Costs". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52583. (accessed November 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2019. Ultrasonic Flowmeters Help Reduce Drug Production Costs. AZoM, viewed 19 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52583.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Scott D. Mittl, Vice President of Sales at Insaco®, gave us an insight into how they serve customers by manufacturing their ceramic part designs using materials such as sapphire for in-body medical applications.

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.