Professional Guide to Optical Gas Imaging

FLIR Systems has produced an informative guide to help engineers and technicians gain a greater understanding of optical gas imaging (OGI) technology and how it can help find and repair gas leaks quickly, saving time, money, and the environment.

Optical gas imaging cameras can help professionals detect methane, sulfur hexafluoride, and hundreds of other industrial gases quickly, accurately, and safely - without shutting down systems. Using OGI cameras, operators can scan broad sections of equipment rapidly and survey areas that are hard to reach with traditional contact measurement tools. OGI cameras can also detect leaks from a safe distance, displaying these invisible gases as clouds of smoke.

Designed to operate on Apple™ devices - the FLIR eBook includes an in-depth look through industrial applications of optical gas imaging, informative rich video content taken using OGI cameras, details on how OGI and infrared work and also provides expert tips for optimizing Optical Gas Imaging surveys.

To request a copy of the Professional Guide to OGI eBook please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/discover/instruments/gas-detection/optical-gas-imaging-the-professional-guide/.

