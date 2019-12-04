Ipsen Supplies Four Vacuum Furnaces for Additive Manufacturing Production

Ipsen USA was recently awarded an order to supply a West Coast aerospace customer with four TITAN® H6 2 bar vacuum furnaces that will be used for heat treating additively manufactured parts in full-scale production. Ipsen shipped two of the furnaces in November and will ship the remaining two in January.

“Ipsen has the industry’s best lead time with the TITAN® furnace. This, coupled with a product designed specifically for the AM industry, made Ipsen the obvious choice for this project,” said Ipsen’s Vice President of Sales Pete Kerbel.

TITAN® furnaces achieve powerful performance using cutting edge technology and predictive maintenance capabilities all while maintaining a global platform, small footprint and short delivery times. The TITAN® H6 has a load size of 36” wide x 36” high x 48” deep and can process up to 3,000 lbs.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is changing the landscape for production and design with the ability to produce complex components made to rigorous standards with short lead times. Heat treating is an important step in post-processing most metal AM parts to meet strength and material density requirements.

Ipsen has been working with 3D printer manufacturers for almost a decade and recognizes the importance of serving this rapidly growing industry. While AM has primarily been used for prototyping and low-volume production, companies are now looking to AM for high-volume, mass-produced metal parts.

Ipsen is committed to keeping pace with emerging technologies to build the next generation of furnaces. As additive manufacturing becomes more desirable, Ipsen is working to ensure customers have the right products for their evolving needs.

Source: https://www.ipsenusa.com/