Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a global leader in material characterization technology, today announced it has named Carrie Mautz to the newly created position of Marketing Manager, North America. Carrie had spent 15 years with industry giant Thermo Fisher Scientific in various positions, most recently as the Global Field Marketing Manager.

Carrie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our operations in North America. Clearly, the North American market is extremely important to our growth and development and she has an established track record of success in her past roles and is well respected in our industry. We are confident she will be a major asset to our company. Jeff Sherman, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Micromeritics

Carrie studied at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, bringing more than 25 years experience in global marketing, executing business-to-business programs that transform strategy into marketing campaigns that create value for new and existing customers.