Rigaku Presents Latest X-Ray Analytical Solutions at 2019 Asian Crystallography Association Conference

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its attendance at the 16th Conference of the Asian Crystallographic Association (AsCA 2019). Rigaku is a platinum sponsor of the event and is presenting its diverse line of single crystal X-ray diffraction (XRD) instrumentation at booth A07.

The conference, taking place December 16 - 20, 2019 at University Town (UTown) at the National University of Singapore, covers the major aspects of crystallography-related disciplines, including synchrotron/neutron, structural biology, chemical crystallography, materials and polymer science, crystal growth/crystallization, electron microscopy, and informatics.

A workshop presented by Rigaku, exploring the latest in techniques in single crystal and powder diffraction, will take place on Thursday, December 19 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM in the Global Learning Room.

Topics to be Covered

“How Small Can You Get? Micro-Crystals Measured with the HomeLab”

“Crystallization-free single crystal X-ray analysis – the crystalline sponge method”

“The direct derivation method: quantitative phase analysis with total scattered intensities calculated from chemical composition data”

Among the featured systems is the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-S X-ray diffractometer for single crystal X-ray diffraction. The system is based around the PhotonJet-S series of microfocus X-ray sources that incorporate continuously variable divergence slits. Using a combination of leading edge components and user-inspired software, joined together through a highly parallelized architecture, the XtaLAB Synergy-S system is designed to produce fast, precise data in an intelligent fashion.

More information about X-ray analytical crystallography systems from Rigaku is available at: https://www.rigaku-oxford.com/