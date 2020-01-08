Innovative Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging Enhances Thermal Inspection

MSX® adds visible light details to thermal images.

FLIR Systems patented MSX® (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging) technology adds visible light details to thermal images in real time delivering greater clarity, embedding edge and outline detail onto thermal readings. Based on FLIR’s unique onboard processor, this innovative technology uses an internal digital camera to enhance thermal images in real time.

Key details apparent to the naked eye can sometimes get lost in a regular thermal image, requiring a separate digital photo to reference the location of the thermal issue being investigated. A regular thermal image only displays heat signatures, which can cause details to get lost in the haze if they represent a similar temperature. To overcome this, FLIR thermal cameras with MSX® technology use an internal digital camera to enhance the thermal image.

MSX® uses a high-contrast visual image to emboss key aspects of the scene on top of a full thermal image. Unlike image fusing (merging of a visible light and thermal image), MSX® does not dilute the thermal image or decrease thermal transparency.

MSX® technology ensures easier target identification without compromising radiometric data thereby ensuring the quality of your thermal images is routinely excellent.

FLIR Systems T530 and T540 thermal imaging cameras are designed to support advanced thermographers and IR service consultants by focusing on resolution, speed, and ergonomics. With the 180° rotating optical block, vibrant LCD display, and streamlined form factor, the T500-Series offers inspectors the necessary tools to support comprehensive inspections in challenging conditions, especially when equipment is obstructed from view or difficult to access.

For further information on the T-500 series cameras with FLIR’s MSX® (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging) technology please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/discover/professional-tools/what-is-msx/.