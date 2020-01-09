Optimized Instruments for Polymer Characterization and Particle Sizing

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K, a leading developer of high-performance GPC / SEC instruments and detectors for polymer characterization will showcase its OEM design and manufacture capabilities at Analytica 2020.

Backed by decades of experience, Testa Analytical has created, for a growing number of leading international laboratory and process instrument companies, fully optimised high-performance GPC/SEC detectors, GPC/SEC Pumps, accessories and software products customizable to meet their exact needs.

Visitors to Analytica Booth A2-429 will be able to meet Testa Analytical's team of knowledgeable technical and engineering staff to discuss your product development needs and to learn how they can provide seamless integration of their proprietary technology into your existing or new product.

Also, on display will be a full range of state-of-the-art scientific instruments that use scattered light to measure zeta potential, particle size, and molecular weight. Testa Analytical are dedicated to supplying the most accurate, reliable, and easy-to-use particle characterization instruments on the market. Our modular instrument design allows us to fully customize every aspect of our products, ensuring that our customers receive precisely what they need to meet their research goals. The Testa Analytical commitment to its customers continues long after a sale is made. Our knowledgeable team of technical staff is standing by to assist you with your toughest application challenges.

For further information on please visit www.testa-analytical.com.

