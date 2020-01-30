Low-Cost Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Continuous and Autonomous Leak Detection

FLIR Systems announce the FLIR GF77a Gas Find IR camera, its first fixed-mount, uncooled, autonomous leak detection camera designed specifically to visualize methane and other industrial gases.

A new camera in FLIR Systems' optical gas imaging (OGI) series, the connected GF77a provides upstream and midstream gas processors, producers, and operators with the ability to monitor continuously for invisible, potentially dangerous methane leaks at natural gas power plants, renewable energy production facilities, industrial plants, and other locations along a natural gas supply chain.

FLIR designed the GF77a to combine its industry-leading gas detection features with an uncooled, fixed-mount camera platform at nearly half the price of FLIR Systems' fixed-mount, cooled platform. The camera is engineered to detect industrial gases such as methane, sulfur dioxide, and nitrous oxide to improve inspections and reduce the chance of false readings. Featuring a FLIR-patented High Sensitivity Mode (HSM), the technology enables better detection capabilities by accentuating movement to make gas plumes more visible to the user. The radiometrically-calibrated GF77a also measures temperature, making it a solution for monitoring tank levels and inspecting components that may overheat.

The FLIR GF77a provides advanced connectivity protocols that allow for seamless integration into gas monitoring systems to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry, while also making it easy for third-party partners to integrate an analytics solution. This capability provides the industry with a solution that empowers companies to reduce emissions and ensure a safer work environment.

The GigE Vision and GeniCam compatible GF77a includes Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing companies to control and stream radiometric thermal data remotely. It's also ONVIF-compliant and includes environmental accessories to allow customers to tailor the camera to their daily needs. The FLIR GF77a is available for purchase today globally from FLIR authorized distributors at less than half the price when compared to FLIR Systems' existing solutions.

To learn more about the FLIR GF77a, please visit www.flir.com/GF77a.