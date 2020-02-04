Informative Website for Polymer and Particle Characterization

Related Stories

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K has launched a new information-rich website.

Designed to be a valuable resource for scientists interested in polymer characterization, and the myriad applications soluble by particle sizing and zeta potential,  the new website offers easy access to a wealth of product information, technological innovations, applications data and industry news.

The fully searchable website has been designed to enable visitors to rapidly locate information relevant to their interest. Online resources including instructional videos, informative guides and a growing library of technical articles / interviews / application notes make www.testa-analytical.com well worth bookmarking for regular visits.

A new OEM services section details how, for a growing number of leading international laboratory and process instrument companies, Testa Analytical has developed fully optimised high-performance GPC/SEC detectors, GPC/SEC Pumps, accessories and software products customizable to meet their exact needs.

Updated weekly with new content - information on the website can be readily shared using social media or email forwarding tools.

For further information please visit www.testa-analytical.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. (2020, February 04). Informative Website for Polymer and Particle Characterization. AZoM. Retrieved on February 04, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52927.

  • MLA

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. "Informative Website for Polymer and Particle Characterization". AZoM. 04 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52927>.

  • Chicago

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. "Informative Website for Polymer and Particle Characterization". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52927. (accessed February 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. 2020. Informative Website for Polymer and Particle Characterization. AZoM, viewed 04 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52927.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »