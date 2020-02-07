Compact, High-Definition Thermal Science Cameras

FLIR Systems announce the FLIR A8580 series of entry-level, cooled high-definition thermal science cameras designed for a wide range of industrial, military, science, and product research and development (R&D) applications.

These 1.3-megapixel cameras record blur-free images of high-speed targets, offer a wide range of precision, manual and motorized lenses, and integrate seamlessly with the new FLIR Research Studio thermal analysis software – to provide users with a high-end experience in a compact, easy-to-use device.

The A8580 series includes four mid-wave infrared (MWIR) models as well as a long-wave model that provides better uniformity and stability than other, similar LWIR cameras. This unique LWIR camera also offers wide temperature calibration ranges, reducing the need for repeated testing to fully measure a high dynamic scene, and fast integration times. All five models produce sharp, 1280×1024 thermal pixel imagery for a 30% improvement over previous FLIR compact science cameras. Users can maximize the number of pixels on their target through a suite of lens options, from the 200-millimeter telephoto lens to the 3x microscope lens for imaging extremely small targets. The cameras’ quick response times and advanced triggering options help users record crisply focused images of fast-moving targets or accurately measure rapid changes in temperature. An internal filter mechanism allows the user to quickly switch between standard and high temperature ranges with a click of a button instead of manually changing neutral density filters.

To compliment these advanced features, FLIR designed the A8580 with simplified connections and controls so it’s easy to set-up and begin testing. The camera ramps up quickly and connects via Gigabit Ethernet or CoaXPress to a computer running FLIR Research Studio software. This included software allows users to view the live camera image, record the image stream, and evaluate thermal data from multiple FLIR cameras and recorded sources simultaneously.

FLIR A8580 series science cameras are available for purchase today globally through the FLIR authorized network of distributors. To learn more, please visit www.flir.com/A8580-MWIR / www.flir.com/A8580-SLS.