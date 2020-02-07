Compact, High-Definition Thermal Science Cameras

FLIR Systems announce the FLIR A8580 series of entry-level, cooled high-definition thermal science cameras designed for a wide range of industrial, military, science, and product research and development (R&D) applications.

These 1.3-megapixel cameras record blur-free images of high-speed targets, offer a wide range of precision, manual and motorized lenses, and integrate seamlessly with the new FLIR Research Studio thermal analysis software – to provide users with a high-end experience in a compact, easy-to-use device.

Related Stories

The A8580 series includes four mid-wave infrared (MWIR) models as well as a long-wave model that provides better uniformity and stability than other, similar LWIR cameras. This unique LWIR camera also offers wide temperature calibration ranges, reducing the need for repeated testing to fully measure a high dynamic scene, and fast integration times. All five models produce sharp, 1280×1024 thermal pixel imagery for a 30% improvement over previous FLIR compact science cameras. Users can maximize the number of pixels on their target through a suite of lens options, from the 200-millimeter telephoto lens to the 3x microscope lens for imaging extremely small targets. The cameras’ quick response times and advanced triggering options help users record crisply focused images of fast-moving targets or accurately measure rapid changes in temperature. An internal filter mechanism allows the user to quickly switch between standard and high temperature ranges with a click of a button instead of manually changing neutral density filters.

To compliment these advanced features, FLIR designed the A8580 with simplified connections and controls so it’s easy to set-up and begin testing. The camera ramps up quickly and connects via Gigabit Ethernet or CoaXPress to a computer running FLIR Research Studio software. This included software allows users to view the live camera image, record the image stream, and evaluate thermal data from multiple FLIR cameras and recorded sources simultaneously.

FLIR A8580 series science cameras are available for purchase today globally through the FLIR authorized network of distributors. To learn more, please visit www.flir.com/A8580-MWIR / www.flir.com/A8580-SLS.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FLIR. (2020, February 07). Compact, High-Definition Thermal Science Cameras. AZoM. Retrieved on February 07, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52951.

  • MLA

    FLIR. "Compact, High-Definition Thermal Science Cameras". AZoM. 07 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52951>.

  • Chicago

    FLIR. "Compact, High-Definition Thermal Science Cameras". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52951. (accessed February 07, 2020).

  • Harvard

    FLIR. 2020. Compact, High-Definition Thermal Science Cameras. AZoM, viewed 07 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52951.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »