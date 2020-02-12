Efficient Pre- and Fine Grinding in One Instrument with Impact or Cutting Rotor

Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line

The FRITSCH Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line offers impact, shearing and cutting comminution in one instrument – with a higher performance, better cooling and significantly quieter than comparable instruments. Its powerful motor is ideal for the particularly fast comminution of soft to medium-hard, brittle as well as fibrous materials and temperature-sensitive samples with an extremely fast sample throughput, which can be further increased by the use of the FRITSCH Cyclone separators.

Overview of Features

Powerful grinding with 22,000 rpm with the impact rotor for particularly fast sample throughput

Max. feed size < 15 mm, sample throughput of up to 15 l/h and more

Intelligence-Safety-Control-System for particularly safe operation

Final fineness down to d50 < 40 μm, sieve rings 0.08 – 6 mm

Particularly good cooling of the grinding material

Pleasantly quiet operation

Very easy to clean due to Clean Design

Batchwise or continuous grinding with FRITSCH Cyclone separators

FRITSCH premium-Plus: Two Instruments in One

With the cutting rotor you turn the Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line into a Cutting Mill for fast, efficient pre- and fine comminution of soft to hard-tough, fibrous materials and plastics.

FRITSCH premium-Plus: Quiet Operation According to DIN EN

A high-speed motor with ceramic bearings ensures a particularly high impact and rotor speed with an extra powerful 22,000 rpm. Your advantage: finer results in shorter times.

FRITSCH premium-Plus: Incredibly Safe Operation

The Intelligence-Safety-Control-System automatically checks the components of the grinding set – labyrinth disk for impact or cutting rotor, collecting vessel with lid – for completeness and correct insertion. Even the FRITSCH Vibratory Feeder LABORETTE 24 for automatic feeding is detected by the programme. The grinding starts only when all the parts are fully and correctly inserted and the instruments lid is properly locked.

Well-conceived Clean Design for especially easy cleaning

FRITSCH premium-Plus: Fast, Residue-Free Cleaning

The well-conceived Clean Design covers all the areas, which make the cleaning of your mill as easy as possible: All the surfaces are designed to be extremely dirt-resistant and easy to clean. And all the parts that need regular cleaning can be removed with a single motion without tools and can be cleaned in the ultrasonic bath or in the dishwasher. Furthermore, the innovative laser welding of the sieve rings enables due to less dead spaces a significantly easier cleaning, as well as greater stability and longer service life.

FRITSCH Cyclones for Optimal Sample Exhaustion

Clean, convenient, cool: Combine your PULVERISETTE 14 premium line with a Cyclone for sample exhaustion. The powerful airflow ensures simple feeding, increases throughput, and reduces the thermal load of the samples. Ideal for continuous comminution.

Test the FRITSCH Variable Speed Rotor Mills!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself! Up-dated information on the FRITSCH Rotor Mills for efficient sample preparation at https://www.fritsch-international.com/rotor-mills.

