Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Portfolio of Handheld Raman Analyzers at GPEC General Police Equipment Exhibition

Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064nm Raman laser technology, is demonstrating its portfolio of analyzers – the Rigaku Progeny ResQ and ResQ CQL spectrometers at the GPEC General Police Equipment Exhibition and Conference, February 18-20 at Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany at stand #B103.

GPEC is an international exhibition and conference for law enforcement, as well as public and homeland security.

Based on the combination of an award-winning platform and proven performance, the Rigaku family of Raman solutions offers an advanced method for identifying illegal drugs and other potential threats. Users can easily perform chemical analysis of powders, gels, liquids and mixtures through packaging, thereby avoiding exposure to potentially hazardous substances. By utilizing 1064nm Raman technology, sample-induced fluore

scence is eliminated when analyzing colored substances, or contents through colored packaging, with identification results in seconds.

In addition, the ResQ portfolio of Rigaku handheld 1064nm Raman analyzers will be featured during the forum session “State of the Art Handheld Drug and Explosives Identification” hosted by local Rigaku distributor, Abacus Analytical Systems GmbH, on February 18 at 3pm in Messe Hall 11.1.

The Rigaku series of handheld Raman analyzers is supported by a global sales and support distribution team, offering 24//7 Reachback support, library updates and software upgrades for the life of the analyzer.

More information about the ResQ and ResQ CQL analyzers is available at www.rigaku.com/handhelds.