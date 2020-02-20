UV Detector for High Temperature Applications

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K reports on its development of a unique high temperature UV detector for a leading European polymer research centre.

The new high temperature UV detector is being used as part of a temperature-dependent size exclusion chromatography (TD-SEC) system to provide insights into reaction processes that were not accessible with previous methods. By measuring the size of macromolecules during polymerisation, it is now possible to obtain information about the mechanisms of attachment and cleavage of chemical bonds triggered by temperature changes and thus to better understand the thermodynamics of reactions.

Operate over a wide temperature range (25 to 200 °C) the potential applications for TD-SEC are considerable. Since essentially only changes in the size of polymers and molar mass distribution are observed, the TD-SEC technique can be used to study many polymer systems without preconditions (such as the presence of certain functional groups required by some spectroscopic methods). Using the TD-SEC technique allows researchers to determine complete molar mass distributions rather than average values.  The integration of our new high-temperature UV detector into the TD-SEC system has enabled chemical composition to be determined in even greater depth. Initial work using the TD-SEC system with high temperature UV detector has focused on the development of novel self-healing materials. In this work the researchers are investigating temperature-dependent binding mechanisms that restore the chemical structure of polymer materials after they had been damaged.

Dr Carlo Dessy, Managing Director, Testa Analytical

Backed by decades of experience, Testa Analytical has created a range of high-performance GPC/SEC detectors, GPC/SEC Pumps, accessories and software products customizable to meet your exact needs. Our team of knowledgeable technical and engineering staff are available to discuss your OEM needs and to provide seamless integration of our technology into your existing or new product.

For further information on contract OEM development of optimised GPC/SEC detectors and systems please visit www.testa-analytical.com/oem-projects.html.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. (2020, February 20). UV Detector for High Temperature Applications. AZoM. Retrieved on February 21, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52998.

  • MLA

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. "UV Detector for High Temperature Applications". AZoM. 21 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52998>.

  • Chicago

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. "UV Detector for High Temperature Applications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52998. (accessed February 21, 2020).

  • Harvard

    TESTA Analytical Solutions. 2020. UV Detector for High Temperature Applications. AZoM, viewed 21 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52998.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How Sialons Solve the Challenges of Technical Ceramics Manufacturing

AZoMaterials spoke to Ben Melrose, Technical Director at International Syalons, about the grades of sialons that exist, why sialon is the answer to the problem of producing complex shapes with silicon nitride, and how International Syalons are providing the solutions to the challenges associated wi

How Sialons Solve the Challenges of Technical Ceramics Manufacturing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »