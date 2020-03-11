Posted in | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

Senix ToughSonic Sensors are Now Available as Serial Only Sensors

Senix is excited to announce that have expanded our line of Serial Only sensors, formerly our REMOTE line of sensors, to include every model of our ToughSonic level and distance sensors.

These new Serial Only Models have several benefits:

  • First, the Serial Only sensors operate with lower power as they have a lower current draw.
  • Second, the Serial Only sensors do not have any of the analog outputs or the switch capabilities. By removing these features, the Serial Only sensors are offered at an even lower price.
  • The General Purpose Serial Only are available in 3, 12, 14, 30, and 50 ft. distances. The CHEM Serial Only sensors are available in 10, 20 and 35 ft. versions.

