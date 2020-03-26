The March 2020 Edition of The Bridge, the Materials Science Newsletter from Rigaku, is Now Online

The March edition of The Bridge, the materials science newsletter from Rigaku Corporation, is now available online on the company’s global website. The BriThe March edition of The Bridge, the materials science newsletter from Rigaku Corporation, is now available online on the company’s global website. The Bridge features the latest news, techniques and instrumentation related to X-ray based materials science, and includes informative articles and scientific papers.

The current newsletter includes an article on the characterization of lithium-ion battery materials. It introduces examples of characterizing these materials using operando measurement, which is now possible with lab-scale X-ray diffractometers due to improved performance of X-ray sources, optical elements, and detectors.

Among the featured application notes is a report covering the analysis of biological specimens by electron microscopy. The report discusses X-ray imaging of structures that range in size down to sub-micrometers, and highlights the performance of the Rigaku nano3DX X-ray microscope.

This month's wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) application note presents an improved method for determining total iron in iron ores by the pressed powder method, which covers crude iron ores and agglomerates.

The energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) application note from Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. (ART) describes the measurement of low levels of nickel and vanadium in crude to meet the NYMEX/CME specifications for light sweet crude oil futures in accordance with ASTM D8252 - Standard Test Method for Vanadium and Nickel in Crude and Residual Oil by X-ray Spectrometry.

A featured video presents an intriguing lecture from Professor Sir Martyn Poliakoff exploring the relationship between a chemist and the elements. Also included is a collection of news reports related to materials science, as well as updates on the rescheduling of upcoming events due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.