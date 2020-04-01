Rigaku Launches Series of Webinars to Maintain Productivity During Downtime

Rigaku Corporation, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, is launching a new webinar series in the response to the extensive postponements and cancelations of global meetings and conferences resulting from the increasing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The series is designed to accommodate those who are currently unable to attend live events, and offer alternative opportunities to access to information on the latest development in X-ray based analytical applications and technology.

The TOPIQ series of webinars will feature short presentations on a variety of topics related to X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, and protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, and include programs focusing on different applications and techniques. The series will offer presentations on several different subjects throughout the coming months.

The first TOPIQ webinar, Processing a PX Data Set With CrysAlisᴾʳᵒ, will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Central Standard Time.  The presentation will focus on familiarizing users who are new to the CrysAlisPro package with processing a protein crystallography data set using the software.

A schedule of upcoming webinars, with links to topic descriptions and event registration, is available at www.rigaku.com/webinars.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rigaku Analytical Devices. (2020, April 01). Rigaku Launches Series of Webinars to Maintain Productivity During Downtime. AZoM. Retrieved on April 01, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53149.

  • MLA

    Rigaku Analytical Devices. "Rigaku Launches Series of Webinars to Maintain Productivity During Downtime". AZoM. 01 April 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53149>.

  • Chicago

    Rigaku Analytical Devices. "Rigaku Launches Series of Webinars to Maintain Productivity During Downtime". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53149. (accessed April 01, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Rigaku Analytical Devices. 2020. Rigaku Launches Series of Webinars to Maintain Productivity During Downtime. AZoM, viewed 01 April 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53149.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

More Content from Rigaku Analytical Devices

See all content from Rigaku Analytical Devices