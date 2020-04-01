Rigaku Launches Series of Webinars to Maintain Productivity During Downtime

Rigaku Corporation, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, is launching a new webinar series in the response to the extensive postponements and cancelations of global meetings and conferences resulting from the increasing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The series is designed to accommodate those who are currently unable to attend live events, and offer alternative opportunities to access to information on the latest development in X-ray based analytical applications and technology.

The TOPIQ series of webinars will feature short presentations on a variety of topics related to X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, and protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, and include programs focusing on different applications and techniques. The series will offer presentations on several different subjects throughout the coming months.

The first TOPIQ webinar, Processing a PX Data Set With CrysAlisᴾʳᵒ, will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Central Standard Time. The presentation will focus on familiarizing users who are new to the CrysAlisPro package with processing a protein crystallography data set using the software.

A schedule of upcoming webinars, with links to topic descriptions and event registration, is available at www.rigaku.com/webinars.