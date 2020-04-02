Posted in | Materials Analysis

S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer

S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer: the next-generation benchtop Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer S2 PUMATM Series 2 is equipped with HighSenseTM technology for increases in throughput by about a factor of 3x.  Bruker’s software.

SPECTRA.ELEMENTSTM comes with enhanced features and faster algorithms, leading to ~40% shorter evaluation times. The S2 PUMA Series 2 supports elemental analysis applications from cement, steel, mining and petrochemical, to food analysis and pharma QC. The new mapping stage also extends its applications into semiconductors and coatings, where spatial resolution is required.

Source: https://www.bruker.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker AXS Inc.. (2020, April 02). S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer. AZoM. Retrieved on April 02, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53157.

  • MLA

    Bruker AXS Inc.. "S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer". AZoM. 02 April 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53157>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker AXS Inc.. "S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53157. (accessed April 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bruker AXS Inc.. 2020. S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer. AZoM, viewed 02 April 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53157.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »