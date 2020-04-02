S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer: the next-generation benchtop Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer S2 PUMATM Series 2 is equipped with HighSenseTM technology for increases in throughput by about a factor of 3x. Bruker’s software.

SPECTRA.ELEMENTSTM comes with enhanced features and faster algorithms, leading to ~40% shorter evaluation times. The S2 PUMA Series 2 supports elemental analysis applications from cement, steel, mining and petrochemical, to food analysis and pharma QC. The new mapping stage also extends its applications into semiconductors and coatings, where spatial resolution is required.

Source: https://www.bruker.com/