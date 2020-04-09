New Operating Software Of Optical CMM Machine Enables User Independent Measurement And Evaluation Of 3D Data

It is all about “What do I measure?” instead of “How do I measure?” The new µCMM operating software MetMaX is based on this core question. The operation of the micro coordinate measuring machine is designed in a way that operators do not need to have any special metrology or user knowledge to make the best possible use of the measuring machine. The knowledge of how to measure and evaluate 3D data is part of the µCMM software MetMaX.

This is how it works

As soon as the CAD data set of a component has been uploaded, the user selects by mouse click which GD&T or PMI (Product Manufacturing Information) characteristics are to be measured. µCMM uses MetMaX to automatically configure the ideal measurement strategy for 3D measurement of the part. The µCMM software autonomously calculates probing directions (from above or laterally), tilt and rotation angles and travel directions in XYZ. Before the measurement is started a virtual simulation ensures a collision-free measurement sequence. The measurement is started by the operator with a mouse click and is then fully automatic. After the part has been measured in 3D, the data is automatically evaluated. If, for example, form deviations are to be verified, µCMM decides independently with MetMaX which geometric form (cylinder, plane, sphere, etc.) must be fitted. A reporting system which complies with modern industry standards and can be configured user-specifically gives an ok/not ok result.

MetMaX algorithms contain expert knowledge of optical metrology

MetMaX takes µCMM to another new level of metrology. The algorithms behind MetMaX are the result of more than 15 years of experience, knowledge and technological expertise in the field of optical measurement by Bruker Alicona. Today, this knowledge enables a new way of using a high-precision optical measuring system which benefits production in particular. To be able to measure components, users no longer need to think about measurement strategy. The algorithms of MetMaX take care of that for them. The optical coordinate measuring system µCMM is therefore no longer "just" a measuring device that can measure complex geometries with high precision based on a robust and areal measurement principle. In combination with the MetMaX operating software, Bruker Alicona have implemented their holistic definition of a production-ready coordinate measuring system that covers more than the requirement of measuring process capability. They see production suitability in a context where also the operator has to be taken into account.

In our opinion, measuring systems must not only be able to measure components with the necessary accuracy, but must also be able to record and evaluate data at any time and independently of the knowledge or experience of the operator. Christian Janko, Bruker Alicona General Manager

This combination meets the requirement of being able to monitor processes during any production stage or at different locations and, at the same time, of being able to react with the necessary flexibility, speed and efficiency when components are not within the required specifications.

Bruker Alicona have planned to introduce MetMaX at Control show. Instead, they are offering a live webinar on April 23rd where the software is demonstrated live for the first time. The webinar is broadcasted from their measurement center “Metrology Lounge” in the headquarters.