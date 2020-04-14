Overview and Comparison of GPC/SEC Detectors

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K has published the first in a new series of online training presentations for scientists involved with, or interested in learning more about, Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC).

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is a type of Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC), that separates analytes on the basis of size, typically in organic solvents. The technique is often used for the analysis of natural and synthetic polymers.

As a speaker at GPC/SEC training events in North America, Europe and Asia for over 20 years i have a lot of knowledge and experience to share with chromatographers and polymer scientists on this subject matter.  To support the large numbers of people working from home, due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic we have published or first GPC/SEC online training presentations 'An overview & comparison of common GPC detectors' for free access by scientists worldwide. It is our intention to publish further free GPC/SEC training presentations every 4 weeks over the next few months on our website - www.testa-analytical.com.

Carlo Dessy, CEO, Testa Analytical

For further information please visit https://www.testa-analytical.com/gpc-presentation.html

