Rigaku to Partner with Covalent Metrology for Launch of Advancements in Instrumentation Webinar Series

Rigaku Corporation, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, is pleased to announce the debut of the inaugural episode the new Advancements in Instrumentation webinar series, presented by Covalent Metrology.

The event is part of the ongoing partnership between Rigaku and Covalent, established to support high-tech industries with the latest innovations in the field of analytical technology. The webinar, X-ray Computed Tomography: The Superpower System, will air on Thursday, May 7th, at 11am PDT.

Rigaku develops powerful tools and technologies for X-ray characterization. Rigaku Director of X-ray Imaging, Aya Takase, who specializes in developing new analytical and measurement methods for X-ray tools will introduce the key ideas behind one of the most compelling new technologies in X-ray metrology: computed tomography (CT).

CT makes use of computer-processed combinations of numerous X-ray measurements taken from different angles to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of a scanned object. X-ray computed tomography (X-ray CT or Micro-CT) is a powerful imaging technique that generates high-resolution, total 3D visualizations of a scanned volume of material. This process, called tomography, can be employed for flaw detection, failure analysis, measurement of critical dimensions and characterization of features such as pores or internal circuitry.

The episode will provide an introduction to CT, descriptions of field-of-view and resolution with the technique, and an exploration of recent advances in the technology. It will address some common challenges and practical considerations for X-ray-CT operation, discuss instrumentation options and review case studies and advances in technique development.

The event will include an in-depth look at the Rigaku CT Lab HX high-performance benchtop X-ray micro CT system. With the most powerful X-ray source in its class (130 kV, 39W), this compact micro CT imaging system can provide three dimensional X-ray image of a wide variety of samples including printed circuit boards (PCBs), batteries, medical device, ceramics, and light metals. Preset scans, programed for typical conditions, require only a few steps to run.

The Rigaku Semiconductor Metrology Division designs and manufactures X-ray based measurement tools to solve semiconductor manufacturing challenges. More information about semiconductor tools from Rigaku is available at rigaku.com/products/semi.

Covalent Metrology has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced instruments for imaging, characterizing and measuring materials and nanotech devices. More information on services offered by Covalent Metrology is available at covalentmetrology.com.

The webinar assumes no prior knowledge of CT. The intent is to provide a general overview CT application, strengths and limitations. To register for the event, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2715877627829/WN_qsxcCMqDR-qnem0r2g9fOw