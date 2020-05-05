Unbeatable Price and with a Unique Measuring Range from 0.01 – 3800 µm!

NEW: The Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT

With the completely revised ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT you choose according to your requirements: The ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Micro with a measuring range of 0.05 – 1500 µm for all typical measurement tasks or the high-end instrument ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Nano with an extra wide measuring range of 0.01 – 3800 µm for maximum precision and sensitivity for smallest particles with an additional detector system.

Your advantage: Especially easy operation, short analysis times, reliably reproducible results and the recording of additional parameters such as temperature and pH value during wet dispersion.

Only One Laser for Even Faster Measurement Results

The new generation ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT operates like every FRITSCH Laser Particle Sizer with the patented Reverse Fourier design which has established itself by now as a general standard. The Laser Particle Sizer operates with only one laser and does not need an additional light source even for backward scattering. Therefore it records the entire measuring range with only one scan. That makes your work significantly faster – you can conduct more measurements in the same time if necessary. And see live how the measuring result develops.

Your advantage: The measuring time is less than one minute - including a reliably residue-free cleaning.

Reliable Thoroughness with the FRITSCH Wet Dispersion

Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT with ultrasonic box

The ideal method of preparation for particle size measurement is the wet dispersion. With its cleverly reduced design and solid, robust engineering, the dispersion unit of the ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT is designed for an especially long service life and is practically maintenance-free. Doing completely without valves and moveable seals in the sample circulation system ensures for example that no dead spaces occur and no sample material can accumulate and settle. A powerful centrifugal pump with induvidually adjustable speed ensures stable measuring in the dispersion unit. To measure samples tending to agglomerate, simply add the optionally available high-performance ultrasonic box to the sample circuit.

Your advantage: Practically maintenance-free dispersion unit without soiling, without wear.

Test the FRITSCH Particle Sizers!

Send us your sample for an individual sample measurement – we will send you a detailed analysis protocol. Compare for yourself!

Up-dated information on FRITSCH particle sizing technology – from Static Light Scattering to Dynamic Image Analysis at www.fritsch-international.com/particle-sizing.