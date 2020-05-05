100 Years of FRITSCH – We’re Looking Back

This year FRITSCH celebrates its 100th anniversary. On the occasion of this festive event, we have created a special anniversary page. Divided into 5 menu points, you will find detailed information on the following topics:

History: Find out here how the precious stones trader has become one of the leading manufacturers for Laboratory Instruments in the past 100 years and which generations have characterized the history of the family business.

People: FRITSCH is more than just an employer. It’s a large familiy consisting of around 120 people worldwide who make the company to what it is today. Get to know our employees and companions and learn more about working at FRITSCH.

100 years of FRITSCH - the anniversary celebration

100 years of FRITSCH - the anniversary celebration

Anniversary: In August 2019, 100 years of FRITSCH were celebrated extensively: With around 220 guests from Germany and abroad, the entire FRITSCH family from the past and present, lots of memories, the premiere of the FRITSCH movie and the farewell of Robert Fritsch as Managing Director. Experience the atmosphere of the anniversary celebration in our picture gallery.

Today and tomorrow: Here you can read more about our visions and our company philosophy: How do we plan to actively shape the future and what distinguishes us the most.

"The FRITSCH Story" - the anniversary film

"The FRITSCH Story" - the anniversary film

The Movie: On the occasion of the anniversary, FRITSCH made a film of the company history, largely under it’s own direction. Maximilian and Sebastian Fritsch took on the roles of their ancestors with a lot of fun and reviewed the last 100 years with numerous colleagues and family members. See for yourself and experience the

Discover our anniversary movie and further impressions of our history at www.100-years-fritsch.com.

