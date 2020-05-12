MWIR Thermal Camera for Long Range and High Temperature Applications

you

FLIR Systems has announced the FLIR RS8500 mid-wave infrared (MWIR) thermal camera designed for range tracking, science, and measurement applications. A new addition to FLIR Systems’ science camera series, the high-performance RS8500 combines a mid-wave infrared detector and telescope in a single weatherproof housing built for measurement accuracy of long-range and high-temperature targets in harsh environments.

The RS8500 allows for superior measurement accuracy through a MWIR detector, which provides high-definition, large-format thermal images with the ability to deliver data up to 180 frames per second, coupled with a high-resolution, 120-1200-millimeter continuous metric zoom lens. This provides maximum situational awareness at wider fields of view and zoom capabilities at longer focal lengths to maximize the number of pixels on a target at any distance. The camera also has the capability to image through neutral density filters, ensuring that hot targets do not look saturated. Further, the RS8500 offers 24 percent more pixels and a 46 percent faster frame speed than the previous RS8000 models.

With higher resolution and simplified data analysis, the FLIR RS8500 is an optimal thermal camera solution for applications in industries such as outdoor research, military, aerospace, university and government labs, and film production. This new mid-wave camera provides the ability to accurately measure high- temperature, fast-moving targets at a greater distance and ensure operator safety. Rickard Lindvall, General Manager, Solutions Line , FLIR

The RS8500 also provides one graphical user interface and multiple simultaneous data outputs which allows for easy integration of the camera into existing data acquisition systems as well as FLIR Research Studio.

For further information please visit www.flir.com/RS8500.