FLIR Release New Thermal Imaging Science Kits

FLIR Systems has announced the FLIR A400 and A700 Science Kits for researchers, engineers, and systems testers. These smart camera systems can produce accurate, consistent thermal data for electronics testing, product development, failure analysis, and a range of scientific research needs. Offered as Standard or Professional Science Kits, the A400/A700 thermal camera solutions feature the simplified connections and robust measurement tools needed to enable faster, more informed decisions, and enhance understanding of the research target.

FLIR designed the A400 and A700 Science Kits to provide advanced image streaming capabilities as well as the tools needed to find potential points of failure during product development, measure heat build-up during electronics testing, or record fast temperature shifts in thermal research.

The 24-degree lens with Macro Mode included in the Standard A400/A700 Science Kits provide the field of view flexibility required by most research and development applications. The Professional kit further expands this capability by adding a 2X Macro lens, allowing research professionals to get the most possible thermal imaging pixels on the test article and ensuring more accurate temperature measurements. The kits also provide the ability for thermal images with temperature data to be streamed with a built in Wi-Fi option, and a set-up to connect and run remotely through FLIR Research Studio.

With options for both wired and Wi-Fi connections, these new Science Kits for the FLIR A400 and A700 thermal cameras help researchers start collecting and sharing meaningful data with limited ramp-up time. Simplifying this kind of data collection allows researchers to focus on the analysis needed to support key decisions and move projects forward quickly. Rickard Lindvall, General Manager, Solutions Business, FLIR

To learn more, please visit www.flir.com/a400-a700-science-kits.