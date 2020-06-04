Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation | Events

North Star Imaging Moves to a Purpose-built Imaging Facility in California

North Star Imaging is proud to announce the move of its West Coast Inspection Services business to a much larger testing facility in Aliso Viejo, California. The new facility provides more space for expansion, more warehousing for larger parts to be brought in for x-ray scanning services, and more room to introduce new innovations as the business continues to grow.

“We know that this year is, and continues to be, a very hard year for everyone due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, as a business, we are all very excited by this move as it signifies the confidence that our parent company, ITW, has on our growth plans for the West Coast”, said David Nokk, Manager for NSI’s US Inspection Services business.

The NSI West Coast office in Aliso Viejo has an X3000™, an X5000™ and another X5000 with 450 kV. What this means is that NSI West Coast has the capability to scan objects as small as a few microns to objects as large as a 50-gallon barrel and, can do single or multiple batch scans as quickly as possible.

Kevin Bresnahan, Business Development Manager for the NSI West Coast operation says, “My team and I can do 2D, 3D and 4D scans. Very, very soon, we will also have a high energy system that will be a great asset to aerospace and defense businesses in North America. We will launch this new system this year and I am very excited for our West Coast customers to be the first to experience the power and capabilities that are being engineered into this system.”

 “We are thrilled to be adding high energy to our portfolio to better serve our customers and further enhance the industry’s ability to provide safe, reliable products. Our customers drive our progression and our intent is to provide premium capabilities to world-class organizations who demand the most challenging of inspections on critical projects. Thank you to all of NSI’s customers and friends who have made this possible.” says Seth Taylor, General Manager of North Star Imaging.

Source: https://4nsi.com/

